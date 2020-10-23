1/1
Floyd "Wink" Banister
1943 - 2020
Lubbock, TX - Floyd "Wink" Banister passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born on November 29, 1943 in Liberty Township, Missouri.
Wink is survived by his daughter and son in law Jeff and Gina Bridges, daughter and son in law Kevin and Destinee Jarvis, and three grandchildren, Chase and Ella Bridges and Kevin Jarvis, Jr. all of Lubbock.
Wink is preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Imogene Banister of Plainview and his wife Sherrye Banister of Lubbock.
The funeral service is being held at Sander's Funeral Home Chapel located at 1420 Main Street in Lubbock on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:30 am. Masks are optional at your own discretion. Please see www.sandersfuneralhome.com for a more detailed obituary, guest book, and webcast of services.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
10:30 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
