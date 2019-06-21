Floyd M. "Tubby" Pyle, 86, of Olton, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Lubbock. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Olton Cemetery with Mr. Steven Rodriguez officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019.
Born September 27, 1932, in Elmore City, Oklahoma, Floyd was the son of Claude and Pallie (Bishop) Pyle. He married the love of his life, Edna Carter, on November 5, 1955, in Plainview and they were married over 63 years. Floyd served in the United States Army as an M.P. during the Korean War. Moving to Olton in 1974 from Macomb, Oklahoma, Floyd was co-owner of Davis and Pyle Pump Co. and worked for Lamb County. In his younger years, Floyd enjoyed training horses, calf-roping, and rodeos. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, gardening, and was a talented woodworker. Most of all, Floyd's greatest joy was getting together and spending time with his family.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Claudia Faye Pyle, and three brothers, Everett Pyle, Haskell Pyle, and Cotton Pyle.
Survivors include his wife, Edna Pyle of Olton, two sons, Keith Pyle and his wife Janet of Lockney and Michael Pyle of Bells, two daughters, Rolinda Mathews and her husband Bruce of Olton and Brenda Williams and her husband Kevin of Olton, and a sister, Omega Pyle of Plainview. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Olton Volunteer Ambulance Service PO Box 1087 Olton, Texas 79064 or .
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 21, 2019