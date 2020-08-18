1/
Fortunato Ramos Valdez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fortunato's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fortunato Ramos Valdez, 89, of Olton, died Friday, August 14, 2020, in Olton. Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Fr. Jacob Powell as celebrant. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramage Funeral Directors - Olton
715 West 9th
Olton, TX 79064
(806) 285-2621
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved