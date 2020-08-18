Fortunato Ramos Valdez, 89, of Olton, died Friday, August 14, 2020, in Olton. Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Fr. Jacob Powell as celebrant. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store