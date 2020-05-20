Frances Lou Mason, 95 of Tyler, formerly of Plainview, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 o' clock in the evening on Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Born Frances Lou Helm on February 14, 1925 at Halfway, TX to Ruby and Frank Helm. Frances was the 2nd of three children with one older brother (J.E) and a younger brother (J.D.) She grew up on a family farm close to Halfway, TX, 11 miles West of Plainview. She attended grade school at Halfway with her brothers. Frances attended High School in Plainview, TX at Plainview High School, where she met Mick (Milford) Mason, and they became High School sweethearts. She graduated from High School in 1942, and briefly worked as a telephone operator in Plainview. She married Mick Mason in January 1944 when he was home on military furlough from Europe. After WWII, she and Mick attended Abilene Christian College (now ACU). After graduation, Frances and Mick lived in several West Texas towns including Lamesa, Hale Center, Wolfforth, Lubbock, and Floydada as Mick taught and coached, before finally returning permanently to Plainview in the 1960's. Frances was an extremely hard worker and worked from her teens into her early 70's, with her longest tenures being with Plainview Independent School district, and The Texas Employment Commission where she retired in 1987.

Frances was a long-time member and Secretary of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, having survived Breast Cancer in 1976. Frances and Mick were original and long-time members of the Garland Street Church of Christ, where she attended weekly until she permanently left Plainview in 2015. Frances became a Christian at age 6, and was a strong, faithful member of the Church of Christ throughout her life. She led bible studies at the local women's prison for several years. She was an extremely giving person and derived much joy from taking care of her family and helping others in need. When family would visit her at her nursing facility, she could never be found in her room. She could always be found wandering the hallways, looking for someone to share a laugh or story with.

Frances was preceded in death by death by both parents, both brothers, her husband Mick, a son, Stephen Warren Mason, and grandson, Landon Warren Mason. She is survived by her son Roy Lee and wife Elizabeth, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store