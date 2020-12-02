Frances Morgan Bradley, 77, of Kress passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Kress Cemetery with Ron Brunson officiating. Burial arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Frances was born on February 26, 1943 in Wheeler, Texas to Charles and Louise Bartram. She married Bobby Bradley on January 19, 1991 in Plainview. He passed away on December 5, 2014.
Frances lead a life devoted to God, her pride and joy were her children, grand children and great grandchildren. She loved living on the farm in Kress and everything about Kress.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Steve Morgan; her husband, Bobby Bradley, and her daughter, Roxey Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Kym Casey and husband Tate of Wolfforth; her son, Bret Bradley and wife Esther of Lubbock; her brother, Bobby Lee Bartram and wife Cindy of Tulia; her sister, Betty Rogers of Amarillo; her stepchildren, Connie Crupe and husband Gary of Hale Center, Judy Mixon of Lubbock, Scott Bradley of Floydada; her son-in-law, Tim Williams and wife Kechi of Lubbock; her grandchildren, Jordan Thoma and husband Trace, Scott Williams and wife Meagan, Chandler Casey, seven step grandchildren, four great grandchildren and six step great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Plainview Humane Society/Paws Pet Adoption, P.O. Box 1605, Plainview, TX 79073
