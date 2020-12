Francisca "Wela" Salinas, 79, of Plainview and formerly of Olton, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Plainview. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Olton Cemetery with Rev. Eric Flores officiating and under the care of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.

