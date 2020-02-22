Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick W. "Ted" Hill. View Sign Service Information Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy 411 16th Street Abernathy , TX 79311 (806)-298-2331 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosary for Frederick W. "Ted" Hill, 95, of Abernathy, TX, will be recited at 7:30 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Wood, pastor, officiating. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the same church. The family will gather to receive friends from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm Tuesday at Abell Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. Frederick W. "Ted" Hill was born September 18, 1924 in North Andover, MA to John Anthony and Mary Etta (Stone) Hill. His older sister nick-named him Ted and the name has lasted a lifetime. He graduated from North Andover High School in June of 1942 and enlisted in the Army Air Corps at the age of 18. He received his pilot's wings at Moore field in Mission, TX. He became a P-47 fighter pilot through training in Wendover, UT and Abilene Army Base in Abilene, TX. It was in Abilene that he met Doris Hammond on a blind date. They had three dates prior to him being shipped overseas. He gave her a silver dollar on their last date and said he would be back for it after the war. He flew 41 combat missions and provided support from Belgium in the "Battle of the Bulge". Following the war he was stationed at Drewfield in Tampa, FL. It was at Drewfield that he made good on his promise and married Doris on November 18, 1945. He was separated from service in 1946 and he and Doris moved to Massachusetts. He enrolled in the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and graduated in 1950. From 1950 until 1989 he worked as a pharmacist. They moved to Abernathy in 1956 and owned and operated Hill's Pharmacy until 1969. He was employed by Hi-Plains Hospital in Hale Center from 1969 until his retirement in 1989. He was a founder and charter member of the Lubbock Area Society of Hospital Pharmacists. He was one of the original members instrumental in the building of St. Isidore Catholic Church building, where he was a member. He and Doris were members of the Merry-Go-Round Dance Club in Lubbock for 58 years. They built a cabin in Ruidoso, NM with the help of their sons, Tom, Tim and John over the course of numerous weekends. Ted had many hobbies, including photography and wood working. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Doris (Hammond) Hill, his brothers, John and George Hill and a sister, Marietta "Det" (Hill) Barry. Ted is survived by his three sons, Tom and his wife Nancy of Andover, MN, Tim and wife Kathy, and John and wife Lyntha all of Abernathy, six grandchildren, Nicholas, Amanda, Spencer, Meghan, Wesley and Jase and four great grandchildren, Bailey, Kaidance, Keller and Kenzie.

The family suggests memorials to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to the s P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.



