Rosary for Fredrico T. Zavala, 56, of Abernathy, TX will be recited at 7:00 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Wood, pastor officiating. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the same church with the same officiant. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mr. Zavala died at his home in Abernathy, Friday, January 24, 2020.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020