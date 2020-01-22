Tulia, Texas-Gary Borum, 66, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Tulia. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the First Assembly of God Church in Plainview at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Kress Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home in Tulia.
Gary was born on March 26, 1953 in Hale County to Grady and Nina Lou Borum. He was a farmer at Kress and loved to be on the farm. Gary was an avid antique toy collector and nostalgic. He was a drummer at heart. He enjoyed family gatherings and had a heart for music and was one of the great musical talents in the family. He worked for TDCJ for 12 years in Plainview and Tulia. He retired as a correctional officer at the Tulia unit.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother: Terry Lynn Borum and his sister: Debbie Monroe.
He is survived by his daughter: Heather Borum of Tulia, one brother: Danny Borum and wife Kellie of Plainview, three sisters: Angie Borum of Denton, Patsy Davidson and husband Peter of Kress and Tina Borum of Amarillo and one granddaughter: Cierra Rayne Titus of Iowa.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020