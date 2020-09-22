Gary Carter, 68, passed away on September 17, 2020 in Petersburg. A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M.(MDT) Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hass Funeral Directors, Inc in Clayton NM with Terrell Jones, pastor of Trinity Fellowship Church in Clayton officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Gary was born on September 25, 1951 in Clayton, NM to D.E. and Martha Jean Carter. Gary grew up and attended school in Clayton, NM. He received his bachelor's degree from New Mexico State University. He married Sara Spalding on May 25, 1977 in Clayton.
Gary started his own construction business which he ran for 33 years until he retired. He was very active in the community and served on many boards including Clayton ISD board, Union County Livestock Fair Association, and an active member of the Rotary Club. He was passionate about helping the youth with their livestock projects. Gary was a great role model and very involved in all of his grandkid's activities.
Gary is preceded in death by his father D.E. Carter.
Survivors include his wife Sara Carter of Petersburg, his mother, Martha Jean Carter of Clayton, NM; his daughters, Lisa Vaughn and husband Travis of Petersburg, Deana Crump of Clarendon; his son, Darrell Messer and wife Lori of Gruver; his brother, Roy Carter of Las Cruces, NM; his sisters, Mary Jean Riddlespurger of Emory, Nancy Clute of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Matt Messer and wife Shanae of Gruver, Miles Messer and wife Abbi of Bryan, Mike Crump and wife Julie of Canyon, Chris Crump of Matador, Ky, Kenlee and Kale Vaughn of Petersburg; nine great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Union County Fair Association, P.O. Box 29, Clayton, NM 88415.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com