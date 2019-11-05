Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Dean Wood. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

May 12, 1950 – November 1, 2019

Gary Dean Wood, 69, of Cotton Center, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview, Texas with Oscar Chavez officiating. A visitation will follow.

Gary was born May 12, 1950 in West Jefferson, NC to Herman Bower and Dorothy (Blevins) Wood. In 1961, he moved to Cotton Center with his father and brother. He graduated from Cotton Center High School in 1970 and was an active member of the Cotton Center community where he once farmed and owned his own contracting business. Gary was a past member of the Cotton Center School Board and the Cotton Center Volunteer Fire Department. He married Diane Williams on October 20, 1999. His hobbies included riding his motorcycles and grilling out with family and friends. Gary was a Christian believer, and in his later years, he rededicated his life to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father, and brothers Jimmy Wood and Charles Howard.

Gary is survived by his wife Diane of Cotton Center, four children DeShane Byrd of Amarillo, Tony Wood and wife Shannon of Vega; Michael Wood and wife Nancy of Lubbock; Elaine Dunlap and husband Dennis of Amarillo; three step-children, Sheryl Valentine and husband Tony of Lubbock; Christi Hamm and husband Tony of Vernon; Stephannie Wells of Mont Belvieu; his mother Dorothy Webster of West Jefferson, NC; brother Harold Wood and wife Jackie of Houston; brother Tommy Howard and wife Pam of West Jefferson, NC ; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

The family suggest memorial contributions to .

