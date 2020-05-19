Gary Lynn Hamman of Plainview, formerly of Dallas, Texas passed away on April 26, 2020 after a long battle with chronic kidney disease and diabetes at the age of 71. Our beloved brother Gary – "you fought the good fight; you finished the race and kept the faith "- rest in peace.
Gary was born to Bill and Juanita Hamman in Plainview, Texas on December 3, 1948. He is survived by his brother Steve Hamman and sister-in-law Kathie of Lago Vista, Texas, sister Latrice Kemp and brother-in-law Steve Kemp of Plainview, and brother Kyle Hamman of Plainview. His brother Terry Hamman preceded him in death on December 31, 2019.
Gary was educated in Plainview public schools and was a member of the 1967 graduating class of Plainview High School. He received a Bachelor of Architecture degree with a Design Option from Texas Tech University in 1972. Gary was on the Dean's List every semester of his college career. He was a passionate alumnus of Texas Tech and really enjoyed Red Raider football and basketball.
Gary was an exceptional architect, designer and artist and was passionate about his work. His sense of aesthetics and his ability to create unique and elegant environments served to make the world a more beautiful place. Over the course of his 40-year career, Gary made many significant contributions in the industry and he demonstrated his multi-talents in every aspect of architecture and design as he held jobs in Dallas, New York N.Y., Memphis Tennessee, Houston, Amarillo, Plainview and various projects in West Texas and New Mexico. His projects included design of all Zale's Jewelers stores, Sheraton Hotel projects, Hyatt Hotels, IBM, Exxon Corporate Offices, Las Colinas, The Crescent and Galleria in Dallas, and Admiral's Clubs in DFW, Dulles, George Bush, and Bergstrom International Airports. Additionally, Gary did many residential designs which included high end custom features, landscape, sports complex and pool design. He was also a gifted artist and he designed the Macy's Christmas Catalogue, Neiman-Marcus Fashion Catalogue, Frost Brothers Christmas Catalogue and the Horchow Collection Catalogue. There were numerous projects that Gary designed and directed which were published and these included a suite at Texas Motor Speedway which was published in the New York Times Magazine, the James/Martin Residence in Dallas, Texas published in Metropolitan Home magazine, Hyatt Regency Suites Hotel project published in Hotel Design International magazine, and Exxon Corporate offices project published in the Interior Design Magazine.
Gary was the oldest brother in the Hamman family and set a high standard for academic achievement and work ethic. Gary worked at the family business, The Yardstick beginning in his early teenage years and was a great support to parents Bill and Juanita in the business during his high school and college years. Gary was an accomplished pianist in his early youth and had a beautiful voice that he developed in the Chapel choir at First Baptist Church as well as participating in the Acapella Choir in high school.
Gary was also very passionate about cars. He developed a love for cars at a young age and enjoyed spending time with his grandfather who was an auto mechanic. During his childhood and early teens, Gary really enjoyed building model cars and had a significant collection of beautiful models that he had assembled and hand painted by the time he graduated high school. He loved his many cars throughout his life – which included the classic Buick Riviera, Grand Prix, Buick Skylark convertible, and a Black Altima with a Bose sound system. Family members used to tease him that he was going to wash and wax the paint off of his cars.
Family was very important to Gary and he leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and loving aunts and cousins. During his early adult years, Gary provided much love and support for a beloved great aunt while living in Dallas. When Gary lived in Dallas, he was the host for a family Christmas and enjoyed having the nieces and nephews for summer visits. He was the planner of several family vacations to Colorado and San Antonio. He also did the design plans and coordinated the remodeling of the family home "The Atomitat" in Plainview. Gary used his many talents to plan an elaborate 50th wedding celebration for parents Bill and Juanita as well as an 80th birthday party for mother Juanita. He and his brother Kyle supported mom Juanita with their love and care in her final years. Our big brother Gary was a unique expression of God's love and will be greatly missed by all of his family and lifelong friends.
A memorial service and celebration of Gary's life is planned for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Family Life Chapel at First Baptist Church in Plainview Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or by mail at American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 19, 2020.