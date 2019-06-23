Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gaynelle Williams Schuler. View Sign Service Information St Luke's United Methodist Chr 3471 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77027 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Luke's United Methodist Church 3471 Westheimer Houston , TX View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Hines Baker Room of the church Send Flowers Obituary

Gaynelle Williams Schuler, 82, passed away on June 13, 2019 in Houston, TX. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Walter Schuler, formerly of Lubbock, TX; their son Lance Schuler and his wife Mary Schuler; and their granddaughter Brooke Schuler and their grandson Jordan Schuler; all from Houston. Gay was part of a large family from Plainview, TX. She is predeceased by several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sisters Marilou Powell, and her husband Bill Powell, of Round Rock, TX, Pauline Dorman, of Lubbock, TX, and Sharon Ray, of Claude, TX, and many nieces and nephews, and their children.

Gay was born on May 13, 1937, grew up in Plainview, TX and attended Texas Tech University, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Gay was a devoted, loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Gay and Walt lived mostly in Houston, TX, though Walt's job took them to Wilmington, DE, Louisville, KY, and Akin, SC. Gay was an avid tennis and bridge player, a volunteer for many organizations, and just a helper to people in general. Family was paramount to Gay; she always looked forward to the annual Williams family reunion and any opportunity to be with her grandchildren. Gay and Walt retired to Hot Springs Village, AR in 2001, which they thoroughly loved. They moved back to Houston in late 2018.

A service celebrating Gay's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, in the chapel of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer, Houston, TX. Following the service, the family will gather in the Hines Baker Room of the church. Thanks go to the caregivers at Belmont Village, West University, in Houston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Casa de Esperanza de los Ninos, P.O. Box 66581, Houston, TX 77266-6581 (

