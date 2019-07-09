Geneva Kersh-- Funeral services for Geneva Mae Kersh, 92, of Plainview, will be held at 2:00 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church in Plainview with the Rev. Steve Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lemons Funeral Home. Family visitation will be held at 1:00 Tuesday at Parkview Baptist Church. Mrs. Kersh died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Plainview Health Care Center. She was born April 28, 1927, in Oklahoma to Earl and Younie (Milam) Bruington. Joy and Geneva Mae Bruington were married Oct. 6, 1945, in Plainview. She was a homemaker most of her life, raising four boys and willingly lending a hand in raising grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was a long-time member of Parkview Baptist Church. She is survived by one brother, Bill Bruington of Petersburg; children, Ronald Kersh and wife Nancy of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Karnald Kersh and wife Lisa of Plainview; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Kersh was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dub Bruington, a sister, Emaline Spain; and two sons: Donald Kersh and Arnald Kersh. The family suggests donations in her name to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174-0001; Parkview Baptist Church, 405 South Broadway, Plainview, TX 79072; or to . Online condolences may be made at http://www.lemonsfunerals.com.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 9, 2019