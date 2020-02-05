George Wayne Houlette, 84, of Plainview, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.
Wayne was born on August 10, 1935 in Friona, Texas to Ernest and Bessie McLean Houlette. He graduated from West Texas A&M University. He was a self-employed accountant at G.W. Houlette, Inc., in Plainview for many years.
He was an avid golfer and he also enjoyed fishing.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020