Gerardo "Jerry" Gamboa, 55, of Dumas, Texas died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A funeral Mass was held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Gerardo was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jacinta Ballesteros and Maria Ballesteros.
Survivors include his wife Sara Garza; daughter, Amanda Gamboa; sons, Jesiah Zapata, Eric Gomez; step-daughter, Francis Marie Tenorio Green; step-son, John Tenorio; two brothers, Isdel Gamboa, Jr., Ramiro Gamboa; sisters, Maria Magdalena Flores, Sara Valencia, Maria Isabel Gutierrez, Sandra Hernandez, Rosa Rodriguez, Adriana Garcia; five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019