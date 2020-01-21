Gilbert Daryl Roberson passed from this life on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born February 17, 1923 in Lockney, TX to Frank and Beulah Whitlock Roberson. He was the baby of the family, growing up with 3 brothers: F.A., Lem, and T.J.
Memorial services were Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Olton, TX, followed, a time of celebration and visitation in the Fellowship Hall. He was laid to rest in a private family gathering at Olton Cemetery preceding the service with arrangements under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020