Glenda Faye Higgs, 82, of Plainview died on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held at 6-8 P.M. Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

She was born on October 17, 1936 in Leonard, Texas to Evertt and Alma Bailey.

She is preceded in death by parents; her husband, Johnnie Higgs; two sisters, Jean Cathey and Patsy Wheeler; one son-in-law, Daniel Pomykal; one brother-in-law, Jackie Laurent.

She is survived by her children; Charles Higgs & wife Irene of Denver City, TX, Sheila Pomykal of Plainview, TX and Janet Higgs of Plainview, TX; two grandchildren, Aaron Higgs and Chris Herd & his wife LeAnn; four great grandchildren, Kainen, Adison, Braden & Morgan; two brothers, Ronnie Bailey & wife Diane of Plainview, TX, Gary Bailey & wife Sandra of Lubbock, TX; three sisters, Marleta Mayfield & husband Bill of Plainview, TX, Diane Laurent of Plainview, TX and Debbie Young of Plainview, TX; four step-grandchildren, Kelsy Bellah, Chase Bellah, Lance Scott and Chase Scott; one brother-in-law, James Cathey of Quitaque, TX.

