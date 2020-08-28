Glenda Jones, a lifetime resident of Lockney, passed away Tuesday, August 25th at the age of 69. Graveside service will by at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

Glenda was born January 4, 1951, and was loved by her parents Glen and Violet Cooper. She attended and graduated from Lockney High School in 1969. She then continued her education at Wayland Baptist University and earned a degree in elementary education.

After college, Glenda began teaching at Lockney Elementary and educated children for the next 38 years. During those 38 years, she helped hundreds of students learn to read and write. While teaching she met the love of her life, Archie Jones, and they married on December 28, 1979. In their 40 years of marriage, they continued to live in and love the community of Lockney. During her life in Lockney, Glenda was a member of The First Baptist Church of Lockney where she taught children's Sunday school for over 20 years.

Glenda loved her family deeply and found special joy in being Glennie to her grandchildren, Easton and Finley.

Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Violet Cooper, and two brothers, Ted Cooper and Terry Cooper. She is survived by her husband, Archie; son, Adam, his wife Whitney and their two children Easton and Finley; daughter Ashleigh; and brother, Tim Cooper, his wife Tamera and their two children, Tait and Tory.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorials to be sent to: The Covenant Health Foundation, 3623 22nd Place, Lubbock, TX 79410.



