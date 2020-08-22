Glenda Kay Edwards, 78, of Plainview passed away on August 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Lemons Funeral Home with a graveside service on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ronnie Hedges officiating.
Glenda was born January 20, 1942, in Paris, TX, to Orville W. and Lillian Kay Malone. She married Lewis Clayton Edwards on February 8, 1958, in Floydada, Texas. She worked in the healthcare field, including many years at Nichols Hospital followed by Hospice care and private in-home care. She was very creative and enjoyed painting ceramics and crocheting. She loved to read and cook, and she was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and her pets whom she loved dearly. She was a long-time member of Spring Lake Primitive Baptist Church that was pastored by her father-in-law Rev. E.L. Edwards for 51 years until his death.
Glenda is survived by three sons: Jackie (Carol) Edwards of Plainview, Jamie (Lisha) Edwards of Pearl, MS, and Shane (Tracy) Edwards of Hale Center; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Ana) Edwards, Justin (Elizabeth) Zuniga, Lindsey (Corey) Sexton, Samantha Zuniga, Landon Edwards, Ryan Edwards, Riley Edwards, Baylee Edwards, and Logan Edwards; two great grandchildren, Jace Ryan Edwards and Brodey Sexton; two brothers, Gary Don Malone of Plainview and Ricky (Patti) Malone of Eustace, TX; three sisters, Judy Price of Princeton, TX, Beverly (Rodney) Rowe of Jacksonville, TX, and Patsy Brown of Weatherford, TX, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Wayne "Butch" Malone, and one brother-in-law, Jay Brown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation be made to either Make a Wish Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her memory.