1/1
Glenda Kay Edwards
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Kay Edwards, 78, of Plainview passed away on August 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Lemons Funeral Home with a graveside service on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ronnie Hedges officiating.
Glenda was born January 20, 1942, in Paris, TX, to Orville W. and Lillian Kay Malone. She married Lewis Clayton Edwards on February 8, 1958, in Floydada, Texas. She worked in the healthcare field, including many years at Nichols Hospital followed by Hospice care and private in-home care. She was very creative and enjoyed painting ceramics and crocheting. She loved to read and cook, and she was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and her pets whom she loved dearly. She was a long-time member of Spring Lake Primitive Baptist Church that was pastored by her father-in-law Rev. E.L. Edwards for 51 years until his death.
Glenda is survived by three sons: Jackie (Carol) Edwards of Plainview, Jamie (Lisha) Edwards of Pearl, MS, and Shane (Tracy) Edwards of Hale Center; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Ana) Edwards, Justin (Elizabeth) Zuniga, Lindsey (Corey) Sexton, Samantha Zuniga, Landon Edwards, Ryan Edwards, Riley Edwards, Baylee Edwards, and Logan Edwards; two great grandchildren, Jace Ryan Edwards and Brodey Sexton; two brothers, Gary Don Malone of Plainview and Ricky (Patti) Malone of Eustace, TX; three sisters, Judy Price of Princeton, TX, Beverly (Rodney) Rowe of Jacksonville, TX, and Patsy Brown of Weatherford, TX, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Wayne "Butch" Malone, and one brother-in-law, Jay Brown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation be made to either Make a Wish Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Graveside service
Parklawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview
206 W 8th St
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-5566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved