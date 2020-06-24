Glenda Marie Bearden, 75, of Plainview passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors, 3605 SW 3rd, Plainview, TX 79072. Burial will be 9:30 am, Monday June 29, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Park, Dewey, AZ.
Glenda was born on May 27, 1945 in Duluth, MN to Glenn and Doris Peterson. She graduated from Murray High School, St Paul, MN in 1963. After high school, Glenda completed her Registered Nurse Training at Midway Hospital School of Nursing. She married Don Brown in 1967. They had 32 years together before Don passed away in 2000.
In 2005, Glenda married Marvin Magsam . During their seven years of marriage, they lived in Arizona and Minnesota. Marvin passed away in 2012.
Glenda married Kent Bearden in 2014 and finished her days with him in Plainview, Texas. When she married Kent, she not only gained a husband, but also a loving sister, Nita Bearden.
She is survived by her husband Kent Bearden; sister-in-law Nita Bearden; one daughter, Debbie (George) Thorstad of Bozeman, MT; two sons: Dave (Joanna) of Canyon, TX and Dallas (Heather) of Belgrade, MT; 3 sisters: Karen (Michael) Berry of Evanston, WY, Marlene Peterson of Cotati, CA and Cindy Peterson of St. Paul, MN. She also loved her children gained in marriage; Eydie (Neal) Garcelon of Park Rapids, MN, LaQueta (Ronny) White of Plainview, TX; and Norm Bearden of Lubbock. She had 7 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren.
Glenda loved working as an RN because she could help patients. She was extremely hospitable and loved spoiling, feeding, and entertaining her company. She enjoyed laughing and joking. For all her joking, serving the Lord was a serious matter to her. She lived what she believed.
Memorials may be made to The Kiwanis Club of Plainview, P.O. Box 684, Plainview, TX, 79073.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.