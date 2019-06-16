Glenda O'Keefe passed away on June 4, 2019, after a brief illness. The daughter of Helmuth and Wynona Quebe, Glenda was born on August 7, 1949, in Plainview, Texas. After graduating from Texas Tech University with a degree in education she followed her sister, Myra, to Santa Fe and had called it home for over forty-five years. She taught math for twenty years at Santa Fe High School. In retirement she became an avid golfer and an active member of the Santa Fe Country Club. She also enjoyed gardening, drawing and painting, sewing, and helped care for two of her grandnieces. She is survived by her loving husband of forty-two years, Brian O'Keefe; her mother, Wynona Quebe; her sister, Myra Parmer; her twin brother Glen Quebe and his wife Tommie Sue; and her many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her quiet, constant support of her family and all those around her. A memorial service is planned for late summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to one of Glenda's favorite charities, The Food Depot (www.thefooddepot.org). Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 16, 2019