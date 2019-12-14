Services for Glenda Rae (Bench) McDonald, 95, of Austin, TX, will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, December 16, 2019, at Abell Funeral Home with Rev. Janet Edwards Officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Mrs. McDonald died Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Austin.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Abernathy Public Library, 811 Ave. D, Abernathy, TX 79311.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 14, 2019