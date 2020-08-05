Glenda Ruth Chesser "MiMi" Goen, 79, of Olton, died Monday, August 3, 2020, in Olton. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Main Street Church of Christ in Olton with Mr. Joe Carrasco and Mr. David Pinkerton officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.

Glenda was born June 7, 1941, in Lubbock, Texas, to Robert (Dutch) and Hallie (Higginbotham) Chesser. She attended Smyer schools for eight years before finishing her final four years at Anton. Glenda attended Draughn's Business College in 1960. On December 23, 1960, Glenda married Douglas Goen and they were married almost 60 years. A lifetime area resident, Doug and Glenda moved to Olton in 1967 and she was a member of Main Street Church of Christ. Glenda worked at S.E. Cone Grain & Seed for five years in Lubbock. She was one of the original owners of the Olton Mini-Mall where she carried a men and boy's clothing line for 10 years. Following the Mini-Mall, Glenda worked at Jim Posey Insurance for five years. Glenda then became one of seven ladies who had a vision of turning the old pool hall into a bed and breakfast. The Wild Plum Bed & Breakfast opened in 1992 and Glenda enjoyed 10 years serving Olton and the surrounding communities.

Glenda found joy in all things to do with making a house a home. She enjoyed decorating and working outside in the yard, especially with flowers. She was a great organizer and made all the work she enjoyed look easy. A wonderful cook, Glenda always had a special baked treat for Doug and the grandkids. Her family was her delight and brought her much joy. She will be remembered for being kind, gentle, complementary, and especially for her fun sense of humor. She had a knack for making people feel special and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, June Humphrey.

Glenda is survived by her husband, Doug Goen of Olton, son, Randy Goen and wife Kristy of Olton, daughter, Rhonda Pinkerton and husband David of Olton, and a brother-in-law, Michael Humphrey of Lubbock. She was blessed with six grandchildren: Sawyer Pinkerton and wife Hayley, Seth Pinkerton and wife Avery, Sadler Pinkerton and wife Shalin, Brooke Streun and husband Jordan, Breanna Goen and Bryson Goen, and six great-grandchildren: Boyd, Bodie, Sutton, Kason, Lawson, and Clara.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Olton Volunteer Ambulance Association PO Box 1087 Olton, Texas 79064.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store