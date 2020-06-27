Glenn Dwight Bickel Jr.
1924 - 2020
Glenn Dwight Bickel, Jr., 96, of Plainview passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Enid Cemetery in Enid, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Plainview.
Glenn was born on January 15, 1924 in Enid, Oklahoma to Glenn Dwight Bickel, Sr. and Pearl (Gensman) Bickel. He married Betty Joe Ward 75 years ago on July 12, 1945 in Wichita, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Betty Bickel of Plainview.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Enid Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
