Gleva Ratjen Smith, age 86, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Floydada with Bob Dupont and Jake Galvan officiating. Interment will follow at Floyd County Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2019