Gloria Turner
1955 - 2020
Gloria Turner, 64, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on July 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Happy Union Baptist Church on Friday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Gloria was born on December 21, 1955 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Willie and Marie Bryant. She married Joe Turner on September 4, 1975 in Plainview, Texas. Gloria was a graduate of Lawton High School. She received her bachelor's degree at Wayland Baptist University in 1992.
Gloria had a private charm school in Atlanta, Georgia, she took on full time ministry, and was a director of the Central Plainview Center of MHMR until she retired. She also formed PWFG, Women of Wisdom, and Girls of Character. She enjoyed teaching and preaching. She was a very active member of Happy Union Baptist Church.
Gloria will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, Joe Turner of Plainview, sons; Bennie Myers and wife, Latosha, of Plainview, and Torey Turner and wife, Jacklyn, of Plainview, a brother, Jimmy Lewis of Dallas, Texas, and three nieces and a nephew; Delores Johnson, Yvonne Johnson, Liz Johnson, and Nate Johnson. Gloria was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 8 great-granchildren.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Willie Hatcher

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Happy Union Baptist Church
July 14, 2020
My aunt Gloria truly loved the Lord. I will always cherrish those moments we spoke about scripture. She had an easy going demeanor and made certain I understood whatever particular text I had questions about. She was CLASS personafied and left a lasting impact on me.
Cedric Turner
Family
