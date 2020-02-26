Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graddy Bryan Wall. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Service 11:00 AM Harvest Christian Fellowship 4411 Olton Rd Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Graddy Bryan Wall passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24 in Amarillo, TX surrounded by his family and friends.

Bryan was born May 29, 1968 in Plainview, TX to Hulon and Claudeen Wall. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1986, and attended Texas Tech University before making his home in Amarillo, where he played a significant role in the local and regional music scene by amplifying the sound for many iconic bands at The Golden Light Cafe as the resident Front of House sound engineer.

BWall, as he was known by many, was absolutely one of a kind, and as soon as you got to know him, he was special to you, and you were special to him. He suffered a spinal cord injury in 1989 that left him confined to a wheelchair, but he never let that confine his spirit or his independence. He was chronically late his entire life, and could argue with a fence post, but his eyes were always smiling and he had a kind and tender heart. He was the first one to help someone in need, and he never wanted anything in return.

Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Avonna Kaye Milloway, and his brother, Larry Wall.

He is survived by his dogs Buddy and Blue, his brother Dickie Wall and wife Cathy of Plainview, four nephews, Jimmy Wall of Fort Worth, Jesse Sinor and wife Joyce of Plainview, Monte Wall of Mississippi, and Jeff Wall of Gordonville. Four nieces, Claudia Walker and husband Chris of Amarillo, Kay Haswell and husband Allen of Burleson, Kendra Guerra of Plainview, and Tracy Childress of Lake Kiowa. He is also survived by a large group of special friends who he loved as his family.

Services will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship 4411 Olton Rd, Plainview, Tx on Thursday, February 27 at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park.

Visitation with the family will be at Kornerstone Funeral Directors, 3605 SW 3rd in Plainview on Wednesday, February 26 from 6:30-8:00 pm.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to One Chair at a Time in Amarillo, TX

