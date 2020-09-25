Guadalupe H Moreno, 74, of Plainview, passed from this life to be with his Lord and Savior on September 22, 2020 A funeral service will be held at Iglesia Del Nazareno, 501 w. 17th st., on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with Rev. Caleb Herrera officiating at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bartley Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m with Rev. Jesse Mendez and co-pastor David Sanchez officiating.

Guadalupe was born on July 2nd, 1946 to Isaias and Eusebia (Hernandez) Moreno in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. On July 29th, 1964, Guadalupe married the love of his life, Lucia Balli and spent 56 beautiful years together.

Guadalupe was a devout and faithful Christian man. He served the Lord with passion as Reverend at Iglesia Del Nazareno for 23 years. He loved his church family and made an impact on so many lives. He was a patient and gentle man who always put others before himself. Guadalupe worked as an auto and diesel mechanic for 40 years. He enjoyed doing mechanic work for those who needed it. Guadalupe was a Chevy man who enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and watching The Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers with his cold Dr. Pepper, of course.

Above all he loved his family. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lucia Moreno of Plainview, his children; Reynaldo Moreno and wife, Elvira, of San Angelo, TX, Guadalupe Moreno Jr. and wife, Jeanie, of Plainview, Ricardo Moreno and wife, Angelica, of San Angelo, TX, and Monica Balderas and husband, Jimmy, of Plainview, his brothers; Ismael Moreno and wife, Yoli, of Clearwater, Florida and Max Moreno and wife, Tila, of Temple, TX, sisters; Marylou Moreno of Plainview, Joann Moreno of Arizona, and Maryellen Aguirre of San Antonio, TX. Sister in laws; Frances B. Lollar, Maria Escobar, and Gregoria Patino and husband, David, and Rosa Martinez, brother in law; Frank Balli. Guadalupe was blessed with 24 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren whom he adored. He will also be remembered by a host of nieces and nephews.

Guadalupe is preceded in death by his parents; Isaias and Eusebia (Hernandez) Moreno, a stepmother; Oralia Moreno, and siblings; Isaias Moreno Jr, Israel Moreno, Rosa Ramos, Theodora Nunez.

