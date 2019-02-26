Guadalupe Rangel, Jr., 74, of Plainview died on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Guadalupe was born on July 15, 1944 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to Guadalupe and Antonia Rangel, Sr. He married Mary Ruiz on June 2, 1968. He proudly served in the US Navy and Army National Guard. He was currently employed at TDCJ as a correctional officer for over 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his father and a sister.
His family includes his wife of 50 years: Mary Rangel of Plainview, two daughters: Michelle Thomas and husband Bill of Albuquerque, NM and Christina Pena and husband Marty of Plainview, one son: Michael Rangel and wife Elizabeth of Hale Center, his mother: Antonia Rangel of Plainview, one brother: Carlos Rangel of San Antonio, three sisters: Teresa Garcia of Mercedes, Celia Arellano of Plainview and Mary Rangel of Plainview. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019