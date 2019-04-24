Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwen Walker Andrus. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church sanctuary 205 W 8 th Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gwen Walker Andrus, 95, of Plainview, Texas, went home to her Lord and Savior Monday, April 22, 2019. She is dancing on the streets of gold and finally reunited with many loved ones. Services will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church sanctuary with Dr. Travis Hart and Dr. Jacob West officiating. Interment will be in the Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

The family welcomes friends to the visitation Wednesday from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

Bernice Gwendoline Armes was born August 20, 1923 in Marlow, Oklahoma to Newton Arthur and Nellie Koeninger Armes. In 1925, they moved to Flagg, Texas in Castro County and 11 years later moved to Jack County where Gwen graduated from Perrin High School. In 1940, she met JB Walker and they were married in Jacksboro on October 22, 1941.

They were blessed with three children: JB (Sonny) Jr, Lynda Karen and Glenda Gayle. The family moved to the Finney community in March of 1956. They owned Walker Grocery & Fuel until 1960. Gwen worked at Dargon's Department Store and later at Plains Federal Credit Union until she retired in 1980. In her early years, she enjoyed working with the Home Demonstration Club and 4-H. Later, the Walkers loved to square dance and had many matching outfits that she lovingly handmade. They also enjoyed RV'ing - heading south for the winter.

They thoroughly loved life together for 56 years before JB died in June 23, 1998. Gwen married John Andrus March 6, 2000 in Amarillo. They enjoyed almost 6 years together until John's death on January 4, 2006. Also preceding Gwen was her daughter Gayle Graham of Cullman, Alabama.

Gwen loved her card playing and "42" friends, her birthday club, and her Sr. Dance Club. She was a charter member of the Plainview La Casa. Gwen was also very active in her Sunday School class at First Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for many years. She was always so full of energy, which made these last few months frustrating to this fun-loving lady. "Well anyway…….."

Gwen was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, faith, hard work, fierce determination & independence. She always made everyone feel special, and gave the best hugs – but you better be ready!

Gwen is survived by her children Sonny & Carmyn Walker and Lynda & Richard Tye of Plainview; son-in-law Roy Graham of Cullman, Alabama; step-sons Marlin & Connie Andrus of Kress and Charles & Janis Andrus of Tulia; and her brother, John & Jean Armes of Gruver.

She was Ma-Ma to her grandchildren Kim & Johnny Street, Kevin & Linda Gail Walker of Plainview; Kyle & Dondi Walker of Possum Kingdom Lake; Brent & Codee Tye of Plainview; Trevor Walker of Avon Lake, Ohio; Shawn & Rebekah Graham of Huntsville, Alabama; Scott & Paula Graham of Cullman, Alabama; Brandon & Vickie Tye of Chickasha, Oklahoma; and Darren Tye of Kress. Ma-Ma is also survived by 20 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren! "We love you Ma-Ma!"

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Leota Hargrove class, 205 W 8th, Plainview, TX 79072 or .

Online condolences can be made at

