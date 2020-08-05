Harlan Wayne Schwab, 71, of Lubbock, TX, passed away July 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Tulia Christian Fellowship with Pastor Rusty Gray and Michael Karban officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Wayne was born in Amherst, Texas on May 7, 1949 to Harlan Melvin and Juna Faye (Johnson) Schwab.
He served in the United States Army National Guard from 1968-1974. He married Susan Wylen Painter on August 1, 1969 in Edmonson, Texas. He co-owned Caprock Equipment in Lubbock for 18 years after leaving Lubbock Electric where he worked for 17 years. He was a scout leader of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 140 for 6 years.
Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Schwab, his parents and his in-laws, D.M. and Pat Painter.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Doug Schwab and wife Louise of Artesia, NM; his daughter, Robyn Evans and husband Jason of Tulia, TX; his brother, Scott Schwab and brother-in-law Mark Messinger of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; his brother-in-law, Tommy Painter of Edmonson, TX; his nephew, David Painter and wife Michelle of Plainview, TX; his niece Tracie Lewis and husband Roy of Ft. Worth, TX; his grandsons, Matthew Schwab and Logan Schwab; his granddaughter, Jade Schwab; close family friend, Michael Karban, many cousins and strays.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com