Harley Bradford, 90, of Plainview passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Harley was born on October 19, 1928 in Clarendon, TX to Milton and Alice Bradford. He married Sandra Yarbrough on March 9, 1975. He was an excellent welder for many years. He loved horses, loved to rope, and hunt. He adored his grandchildren and never missed a one of their school events. A rugged ole cowboy; he loved God, family, and hard work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Jesse Bradford, Rufus Bradford and Rex Bradford; and one sister, Clara Waldrop.
Harley is survived by his wife, Sandra Bradford of Plainview; six children, Tammy Knox and husband Brent of Plainview, Paula Johnson of Tulia, Kerry Bradford of Plainview and Ren Bradford also of Plainview, Montie Clark, Terry Clark and wife Patty of Plainview; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019