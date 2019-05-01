Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold L. Goetzinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold L. Goetzinger, 81, longtime resident of Riverton, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Margaret's Catholic Church. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Harold L. Goetzinger was born in Creighton, NE on January 29, 1938, the youngest child of John and Kathryn (Gengler) Goetzinger. He attended and graduated from Plainview, NE schools. He lived with and was reared by his sister Arvilla and her husband, Louis Petersen from the age of ten through high school.

He was baptized into the Catholic Faith and was a faithful lifetime member, regularly supporting St. Margaret's Church and St. Margaret's School.

After graduation he spent two years in the U.S. Army after being honorably discharged he returned to Nebraska. He followed highway construction jobs for a short while.

On February 27, 1960 he married Elaine Mowry of Scottsbluff, NE. This union produced four children. They moved to Riverton in 1961 and he worked for Riverton Tire and Oil CO., Inc. of which he became part owner with Sam Stanbury, longtime friend and mentor. After his retirement in 1994, he sold his interest in RTO to Joe Stanbury.

After losing his wife of 31 years in 1991 he found love again with Karen Childers Gabrielsen a longtime family acquaintance and they were married on October 9, 1994. They were married for 16 years before Karen passed in 2010.

He was a life member of the Lions Club and Elks Lodge of which he served as a trustee for three years and served on the house committee many years. He was a two time recipient of the Elk of the Year honor.

Harold enjoyed following his children's and grandchildren's activities, fishing, playing poker, and after retirement he traveled and became a golf "nut" enthusiast.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan Goetzinger of Riverton, and Shelli Goetzinger of Rapid City, SD; son, Kenneth John of Riverton; son-in-law, John Campbell; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving are stepchildren, Janet and Mike Morgan of Dubois, Joyce and Kevin Blankenship of Kinnear, and John and Lori Gabrielsen of Riverton; and step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elaine Goetzinger in 1991, second wife, Karen Goetzinger in 2010, daughter, Sharon Campbell in 2018; sister, Arvilla Petersen in 1976, and brother Kenneth Goetzinger in 1982.

As were Harold's wishes no flowers for his funeral but instead to make a donation to one of the following organizations close to his heart, ABBA'S House, St. Margaret's Catholic School, or Help for Health Hospice Home.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

