Harriett Ann (Agee) Ford
1941 - 2020
Harriett Ann (Agee) Ford,79, of Lockney, Texas passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 where she was residing in Plainview, Texas. Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Lockney, Texas where Ann sang in the Church choir for approximately 50 years. The service will be for family members only, while community members are encouraged to join the family at the following Gravesite service at the Lockney Cemetery at 3:30 pm. Arrangements are under the care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney, Texas.
Ann was born on July 23, 1941 in Cambridge, Idaho. She graduated high school from Paso Robles, California in 1959. Ann attended college in San Francisco and studied music for a short time. She married Ray Neal Ford on August 20, 1960 in California. They resided in the Floyd County, Texas area for the remainder of her married life, where Ray was originally from. Ray and Ann raised their four sons and two daughters in the same house they lived in until Ray passed away in 2013. Ann was well known for her beautiful voice. She always sang locally in the First Baptist Church choir, where she also recorded a Gospel album in 1971 along with the youth group she enjoyed working with.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobson Agee and Hattie Mae Agee; a brother, Edmund Holt Green, of Atascadero, California; a brother, Maynard Agee, of Friona, Texas; a brother, Eldon Agee of Kansas; a sister, Jo Anne Roberts of Scottsdale Arizona; her husband, Ray Neal Ford; and two grandchildren, Ashlee Ford and Victory Hennagan.
Ann is survived by her children, Randy and Darla Ford of Lubbock, Texas, Jim Bob and Roxanne Martin of Lockney, Texas, Russell and Carrie Ford of Lubbock, Texas, Daryl and Rachelle Thompson of Naples, Florida, Rance and Lori Ford of Magnolia, Texas, Ryan and Summer Ford of Spokane, Washington.
Ann is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved by her family.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, 401 S. Main St. Lockney, Texas 79241

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney
402 S. Main St.
Lockney, TX 79241
806-652-2112
