Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Elizabeth (White) Messick. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Elizabeth White Messick, 98, the last child of a pioneer family died on September 15, 2019 in Plainview, TX. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2 P.M. at First United Methodist Chapel in Plainview, Texas with Rev. Mike Schafer officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, TX.

Hazel was born in Plainview on January 10, 1921 to Charles E. and Abbie White who preceded her in death. She was the last of six children born to this family. After graduating from PHS in 1938 she prepared herself for a business career for the County Agent B. Martin and County Agent Lucille Schulz.

She was married to W.J. (Bill John) Messick in 1945. Born to this union were two children Jane & Robert. The family moved to Hereford in 1951 where Bill John farmed & Hazel was involved in children's & youth activities at church & community & civic activities including Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts, & Red Cross. In 1971 she & Bill John moved back to Plainview & resided in the White family home until 2005. Bill worked for the United States Chamber of Commerce & Hazel worked with 3 & 4 year olds at College Hill Day Care Center. They became active members of FUMC & the Pastor's SS class. In her sunshine years she enjoyed writing cards, letters, making phone calls & visits & delivering "hot pie on the window sill."

For the last five years Hazel was a resident of the Santa Fe Place where she received excellent care. For the last nine months Area Hospice augmented that care. We are so thankful for all her wonderful caregivers!!!!

Survivors left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Jane Mueller and husband Warren of Katy, TX; one grandson, Doug Mueller and his wife Leslie of San Antonio, TX; two great grandchildren, Lauren and Erin Mueller of San Antonio, TX; nephews Ron White of Plainview, Charles White of Rockport, TX, Mike White of Seattle, WA, Kennith White of Ellijay, GA, Everett White of Albuquerque, NM; nieces Ann Wilson of San Antonio, TX & Sue Taylor of Lubbock, TX.

Those who have preceded her in death are her husband W.J. (Bill John) Messick & her son William Robert; & all of her siblings, Emmett, Ellis, Warren, Juanita and Blanche.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the FUMC choir or to Cancer Research.

Online condolences can be made at Hazel Elizabeth White Messick, 98, the last child of a pioneer family died on September 15, 2019 in Plainview, TX. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2 P.M. at First United Methodist Chapel in Plainview, Texas with Rev. Mike Schafer officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery.A visitation will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, TX.Hazel was born in Plainview on January 10, 1921 to Charles E. and Abbie White who preceded her in death. She was the last of six children born to this family. After graduating from PHS in 1938 she prepared herself for a business career for the County Agent B. Martin and County Agent Lucille Schulz.She was married to W.J. (Bill John) Messick in 1945. Born to this union were two children Jane & Robert. The family moved to Hereford in 1951 where Bill John farmed & Hazel was involved in children's & youth activities at church & community & civic activities including Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts, & Red Cross. In 1971 she & Bill John moved back to Plainview & resided in the White family home until 2005. Bill worked for the United States Chamber of Commerce & Hazel worked with 3 & 4 year olds at College Hill Day Care Center. They became active members of FUMC & the Pastor's SS class. In her sunshine years she enjoyed writing cards, letters, making phone calls & visits & delivering "hot pie on the window sill."For the last five years Hazel was a resident of the Santa Fe Place where she received excellent care. For the last nine months Area Hospice augmented that care. We are so thankful for all her wonderful caregivers!!!!Survivors left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Jane Mueller and husband Warren of Katy, TX; one grandson, Doug Mueller and his wife Leslie of San Antonio, TX; two great grandchildren, Lauren and Erin Mueller of San Antonio, TX; nephews Ron White of Plainview, Charles White of Rockport, TX, Mike White of Seattle, WA, Kennith White of Ellijay, GA, Everett White of Albuquerque, NM; nieces Ann Wilson of San Antonio, TX & Sue Taylor of Lubbock, TX.Those who have preceded her in death are her husband W.J. (Bill John) Messick & her son William Robert; & all of her siblings, Emmett, Ellis, Warren, Juanita and Blanche.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the FUMC choir or to Cancer Research.Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close