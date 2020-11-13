Hazel Lavern Hestand, 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Harvest Christian Fellowship with Brad Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Hazel was born April 16, 1941 in Red River County, Texas to Ed Chambers and Quincey Mae Holloway. She was a nurse for over forty years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Curtis Holloway and a sister, Versell Porterfield.
Hazel is survived by her daughters, Donna Plasencio and husband Danny of Plainview, Shelly Cook and husband Wesley of Plainview, Alison Ward of Amarillo; a brother, Robert Holloway and wife Lottie of Albany, GA; five grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren; the father to her children, Bennett Harlan Hestand of Plainview.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com