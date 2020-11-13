1/1
Hazel Lavern Hestand
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Lavern Hestand, 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Harvest Christian Fellowship with Brad Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Hazel was born April 16, 1941 in Red River County, Texas to Ed Chambers and Quincey Mae Holloway. She was a nurse for over forty years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Curtis Holloway and a sister, Versell Porterfield.
Hazel is survived by her daughters, Donna Plasencio and husband Danny of Plainview, Shelly Cook and husband Wesley of Plainview, Alison Ward of Amarillo; a brother, Robert Holloway and wife Lottie of Albany, GA; five grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren; the father to her children, Bennett Harlan Hestand of Plainview.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Harvest Christian Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved