Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Nell (Martin) Gregg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Nell Martin Gregg, 87, of Floydada, passed peacefully in her home from natural causes on October 6, 2019. Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. on October 9, 2019 at Plainview Memorial Park. Before graveside services the family will hold a special visitation for sharing memories and photos of Hazel starting at 12:30 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

Hazel was born to Joe Thomas Martin and Viola Criswell Nash on March 10, 1932 in Skellytown, Texas. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1950 as a senior favorite. Hazel was the go-to person for her family and friends, to seek advice from anything that they might be going through. She always had good advice to redirect her loved ones in a positive direction and left everyone feeling good and hopeful about themselves. She was an artist who loved to paint, dance, and travel but most of all she loved to talk, talk, talk. She had a sharp wit and a great sense of direction. No GPS needed. Everyone who knew Hazel well, knew she was the life of the party. That's where she got her nickname, Hazelnut. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and especially her buddy, CoCo and her grand-dogs, Jett and Lilly.

She is survived by her children; Monte Gregg of Farmers Branch, TX, Lucretia Howe and husband, Tom, of Telford, PA, Keevin Gregg of Lockney, TX, and Sharla Gregg of Plainview, Texas. Grandchildren; Marissa Ewing of Davenport. IA, Chris Howe of Telford, PA, Justin Gregg of Farmers Branch, TX, and Julia Gregg of Farmers Branch, TX

Hazel is preceded by her parents, sister; Bettye Jo Hays, and a niece; Jeanne Askew.

Hazel Nell Martin Gregg, 87, of Floydada, passed peacefully in her home from natural causes on October 6, 2019. Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. on October 9, 2019 at Plainview Memorial Park. Before graveside services the family will hold a special visitation for sharing memories and photos of Hazel starting at 12:30 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.Hazel was born to Joe Thomas Martin and Viola Criswell Nash on March 10, 1932 in Skellytown, Texas. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1950 as a senior favorite. Hazel was the go-to person for her family and friends, to seek advice from anything that they might be going through. She always had good advice to redirect her loved ones in a positive direction and left everyone feeling good and hopeful about themselves. She was an artist who loved to paint, dance, and travel but most of all she loved to talk, talk, talk. She had a sharp wit and a great sense of direction. No GPS needed. Everyone who knew Hazel well, knew she was the life of the party. That's where she got her nickname, Hazelnut. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and especially her buddy, CoCo and her grand-dogs, Jett and Lilly.She is survived by her children; Monte Gregg of Farmers Branch, TX, Lucretia Howe and husband, Tom, of Telford, PA, Keevin Gregg of Lockney, TX, and Sharla Gregg of Plainview, Texas. Grandchildren; Marissa Ewing of Davenport. IA, Chris Howe of Telford, PA, Justin Gregg of Farmers Branch, TX, and Julia Gregg of Farmers Branch, TXHazel is preceded by her parents, sister; Bettye Jo Hays, and a niece; Jeanne Askew. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close