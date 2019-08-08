Hazelle McClure, 95, of Plainview, Texas, died in her home on July 28 after several months of complications from a fall. At her bedside was Sue Austin, her daughter. Her children Don Clark of Lubbock, Sue Clark of Plainview and Jim Clark of New York, NY had visited her in the hospital just a week earlier, anticipating her difficulties.
Hazelle spent her entire life in Plainview aside from a brief few years in Ft. Worth. She had a difficult life raising her three children on her own in the 1950's after divorcing their father. She had a second marriage to Glenn Mackelroy and survived his death to marry Butch (Orin) McClure, who passed away in Plainview last year one week before his 100th birthday.
Hazelle inspired her children to always work hard and never take anything for granted. Both Don Clark and Sue Austin remained in Plainview after high school, but Jim left for the Navy after dropping out of high school in 1961. After the stint in the Navy, Jim ultimately got PhD degrees in Physics and Computer Science, and spent 8 years teaching, ending as an Associate Professor in Electrical Engineering at Stanford University. He then became an entrepreneur, ultimately starting a number of companies, most notably Netscape, which started the Internet boom in 1995.
Hazelle is being cremated, according to the collective wishes of her children. There will be a memorial service in Plainview celebrating her life on what would have been her 98th birthday on September 24.
