Hazelle Settle McClure., 95, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Memorial service will be held at10 A.M. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel in Plainview. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Hazelle Mildred Settle was born September 24, 1923 in Plainview to C.E. "Bud" Settle and Lois Valentine Chambers Settle. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1940 at the age of 16. In September 1940 she entered Plainview Nursing School at the old Plainview Sanitarium and Clinic. She worked for 25 years in doctor's offices in Plainview. Hazelle worked as office nurse and medical secretary for Dr. John C. Long as well as for Drs. Smith, Johnson, Robins and Reed. During WWII she worked at Consolidated Aircraft in San Diego, CA and Fort Worth, TX. She was a member of Central Plains Good Sam Club in Plainview where she served as secretary for 4 years. She was a member of College Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glenn McElroy in 1971 and husband Orin "Butch" McClure in 2018 and brothers Lee, Richard, Alvin, Clayton and Truman Settle.
Hazelle is survived by one daughter, Sue Austin& husband Randy from Plainview; two sons, Don Clark & wife Jerry of Lubbock and Jim Clark & wife Kristy of New York City; two brothers, Joe Settle & wife Roberta of Plainview and Jim Settle of Lubbock; one sister, Eula Allstun of Lufkin; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 31, 2019