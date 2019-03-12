Helen Beatrice Mitchell Ayers, 94 of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 11 o' clock in the morning on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Greenview Cemetery, located east of Miller Grove, TX on County Road 1168. The family will receive friends from 6-8 o' clock in the evening on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home of Plainview, TX. Local arrangements are entrusted to Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019