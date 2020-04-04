Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen "Grammers" Blake. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen 'Grammers' Blake, 89, of Plainview, formerly of Canyon, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Plainview. Private graveside services will be held at Happy Cemetery in Happy, Texas. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.

Helen was born on November 4, 1930 in Styx, Texas to Ezeb and Gladys Harris Titlow. While attending Abilene Christian University, she met George Blake. They were married on January 14, 1950 in Abilene and were married for 53 years before he preceded her in death on February 1, 2003.

Helen was a bookkeeper for many years but the job she was most passionate about was head cashier at the WTAMU Bookstore. She did what she loved to do and most importantly to her, she enjoyed being around the many students. She was a member of the Birthday Club and the Book Club in Canyon. She was also a member of the University Church of Christ in Canyon for over 37 years where she taught Ladies Bible Class for 15 years. After moving to Plainview, she became a member of the 9th and Columbia Church of Christ.

Helen enjoyed quilting, cooking, and baking, and will be lovingly remembered for her wonderful cinnamon rolls. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and had a special heart for Buffs for Christ, where she enjoyed taking care of many college students. 'Grammers' loved people and 'had a way of always making everyone feel like they were her favorite.'

Helen was preceded in death by her husband and a great granddaughter, Hudson Blake in 2014.

Survivors include her children, George Blake and wife Barbara of Ft. Worth, Julie Hodges and husband, Mike of Plainview, Paul Blake and wife, Denise of Lubbock, and Chris Blake and wife, Ellen of England; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Kieschnick, Lindsey Davis and husband, James, Russ Blake, Jennie Wise and husband, Jared, Allison Hodges, Ryan Blake and wife, Kerri,Max Blake, and Sam Blake; eight great grandchildren, Trevor Reed and Preston Kieschnick, Madelyn and Blake Davis, Haylea and Michael Wise, and Reid and Joanna Blake; two sisters, Barbara Jackson of Richardson and Joan Farnum and husband, Gene of Santa Fe, NM; and two sisters-in-law, Lucy Moudy of Happy and Mary House of Albuquerque, NM.

The family suggests memorials be to Buffs for Christ. Please make checks out to WTAMU Church of Christ Bible Chair, WT Box 60504, Canyon, TX 79016.

Helen 'Grammers' Blake, 89, of Plainview, formerly of Canyon, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Plainview. Private graveside services will be held at Happy Cemetery in Happy, Texas. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.Helen was born on November 4, 1930 in Styx, Texas to Ezeb and Gladys Harris Titlow. While attending Abilene Christian University, she met George Blake. They were married on January 14, 1950 in Abilene and were married for 53 years before he preceded her in death on February 1, 2003.Helen was a bookkeeper for many years but the job she was most passionate about was head cashier at the WTAMU Bookstore. She did what she loved to do and most importantly to her, she enjoyed being around the many students. She was a member of the Birthday Club and the Book Club in Canyon. She was also a member of the University Church of Christ in Canyon for over 37 years where she taught Ladies Bible Class for 15 years. After moving to Plainview, she became a member of the 9th and Columbia Church of Christ.Helen enjoyed quilting, cooking, and baking, and will be lovingly remembered for her wonderful cinnamon rolls. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and had a special heart for Buffs for Christ, where she enjoyed taking care of many college students. 'Grammers' loved people and 'had a way of always making everyone feel like they were her favorite.'Helen was preceded in death by her husband and a great granddaughter, Hudson Blake in 2014.Survivors include her children, George Blake and wife Barbara of Ft. Worth, Julie Hodges and husband, Mike of Plainview, Paul Blake and wife, Denise of Lubbock, and Chris Blake and wife, Ellen of England; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Kieschnick, Lindsey Davis and husband, James, Russ Blake, Jennie Wise and husband, Jared, Allison Hodges, Ryan Blake and wife, Kerri,Max Blake, and Sam Blake; eight great grandchildren, Trevor Reed and Preston Kieschnick, Madelyn and Blake Davis, Haylea and Michael Wise, and Reid and Joanna Blake; two sisters, Barbara Jackson of Richardson and Joan Farnum and husband, Gene of Santa Fe, NM; and two sisters-in-law, Lucy Moudy of Happy and Mary House of Albuquerque, NM.The family suggests memorials be to Buffs for Christ. Please make checks out to WTAMU Church of Christ Bible Chair, WT Box 60504, Canyon, TX 79016. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close