Helen Julia Butler Henderson passed on to eternal comfort on 19 August 2019 at the Assisted Living at Estrella in Georgetown, Texas. She was born in Plainview, Texas on November 8, 1921 to Frank Massie Butler and Ruth Shropshire Butler. Her family later moved to Amarillo where she attended Amarillo schools. After graduating from high school, she continued her education at Texas Tech, where she fell in love with Walton Bronlowe (Bill) Henderson. They were married in 1943 in Amarillo. He predeceased her in 1970.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Walton Allen (Kathy) of Georgetown TX, Bill (Judy) of Tucson AZ, John (Marty) of Austin TX, and Lynn (Howard Schroeder) of Georgetown TX, as well as 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was lovingly called Grandma Texas by some and GG by others.

During her life of 97 years she was an avid reader, a story teller, a cat lady, a landscape painter, a jitterbug dancer, a needlepoint store owner and teacher, a genealogist, a traveler to foreign lands, a family general, a Strategic Air Command squadron commander's wife, and a lover of roses. She was proud of being a Daughter of the Republic of Texas and a Dame of the Magna Carta. Throughout all of the years and roles she was always an incredible Mom who was ever ready with her support and love through our family's ups and downs. Across our lives she was the foundation rock, the giver of love, the role model of caring, a nurse on many occasions, our chief communicator, and someone we absolutely could not have done without.

Her family is indebted to the Wesleyan at Estrella in Georgetown, TX for nine years of thoughtful care in their facilities and to Wesleyan Hospice for their guidance and reassurance during her last days. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to:

Wesleyan Homes Foundation, P.O. Box 486, Georgetown, TX 78626-9973, or to Wesleyan Hospice, 2100 Scenic Dr. Ste. 140, Georgetown, TX 78626.

From Helen's favorite hymn, here is our wish for her: "And He will raise you up on eagle's wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you to shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of His hand."

