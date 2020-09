Helen Lois Connally, 83 of Plainview passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, September 14 at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store