Helen M. James of Plainview was born in Dallas, Texas on July 12, 1922 to Oran Virgil Johnston and Mary Elizabeth (Vance) Johnston. She passed peacefully, from this earth at the age of 97 years, 2 months and 3 days on Sunday, September 15, 2019, with her family at her side.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Family Life Chapel of the First Baptist Church with Dr. Fred Meeks officiating and Dr. Jacob West assisting. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

A visitation will be held at 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Tuesday evening at Kornerstone.

Helen graduated from Alvarado High School and attended Business College in Houston, Texas. She was the financial record keeper at First Baptist Church in Houston. She met and married Archie Wayne James on November 21, 1952. They were both active members of First Baptist Church of Houston, Sulphur Springs and Plainview until his death. Helen was a homemaker with a servant's heart. She will be remembered for her work with 1st grade children in Sunday School and as a 2-year old childcare worker at Mrs. Sam's Daycare. She also had a passion for visiting shut-ins, which was her ministry for many years after Archie died. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing and playing "42". She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 2 brothers, J. C. Johnston & Oliver Johnston.

She is survived by her daughters, Coralyn and husband Glenn Dillard, Connie and husband Steve Kitchens of Plainview; 5 grandchildren & their spouses, Chris and Carol Dillard of Monument, CO, Jon and Pia Dillard of Hobbs, NM, Elizabeth and Bryan Hudspeth, Chelcy and James Martin & Crystal and Larry Davenport of Plainview, TX; 8 great grandchildren, Billy, Summer, Jasmine, and Micah Dillard, Callie and Kaitlyn Davenport, and Madelyn & Scarlett Hudspeth.

As special thanks to Hospice nurses Casey Davis and Tamara Black, in addition to her caregivers, Rosa Vargas, (who became like family over the past 10 years), and more recently, Oralia (Lala) Falcon and Marissa Pantoja. Their loving care, gentleness, patience, and kindness allowed Mother to remain in her home until the end.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to purchase Bibles for 1st graders at First Baptist Church.

