Pastor Henry Claud Russell, age 90 of Floydada passed away on August 18, 2019 in Liberty, Missouri of natural causes.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Trinity Assembly in Floydada, Texas at 2:00 P.M. Services will be conducted by Rev. Vance Mitchell and Rev. Glenn Beaver. Burial will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park in Floydada.
A formal visitation will be held between 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Floydada. Arrangements are under the care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
Henry was born in Briscoe County near Silverton, Texas on January 20, 1929. On July 15, 1950, he married Dahlia Spraberry in the Mt. Blanco community. Henry and Dahlia would serve in the ministry for 63 years. He pastored across 4 states, and continued ministering to people until his death.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dahlia, his parents, Carl and Maude Alice Russell, 1 brother Wayne, 1 sister Vergie, and 1 grandson David.
He is survived by his 2 sons Mike of Tucumcari, NM and Wayland of Lathrop, MO, 2 sisters Bonnie of Citrus Heights, CA, Sylba his twin (or as he referred to her, His Womb Mate) of Willis Point, TX, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was very active in every aspect of church work, not only pastoring, but also pioneering churches, and serving as a Presbyter in numerous districts. He loved to play the guitar and sang with his wife. He was very firm in his beliefs, but always a gentle and kind person who had something humorous ready to share with everyone.
In lieu of flowers and money, contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America in his name.
Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019