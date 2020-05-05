Herman Ray Buckner
1934 - 2020
Herman Ray Buckner, 86, of Plainview, departed this life on May 2, 2020. Services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Mr. Lanny Voss officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Herman was born January 10, 1934 in Wise County, Texas to E.E. and Iva (Alexander) Buckner, his family later moved to West Texas to farm. While attending school in Hale Center, he met the love of his life, Margaret Keeling. They were married in Clovis, NM on July 13, 1952 and resided in Springlake, TX to farm. In 1953 they moved to Plainview, TX where they remained throughout their life until Margaret's passing earlier this year. They were members of Seth Ward Baptist Church.
Herman drove a truck hauling cattle to Ft. Worth, TX and later hauled Jimmy Dean products to California. In 1955 he and his father in law started a custom harvesting partnership and made the wheat harvest run each year from Texas to Wyoming. Above all, he treasured the many friends and lasting friendships made throughout the years of harvesting.
Herman loved fishing, family reunions and his coffee group at McDonalds, where he was known to joke and laugh with friends. He enjoyed getting in his pickup and driving around the country side or just sitting outside on the porch with his cat, Pretty Boy. Herman was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and "toodle do" to his great grandchildren. He was loved deeply and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Danny Buckner and his wife Darla, Rocky Buckner and his wife Rhonda, both of Plainview, TX.; two granddaughters, Laci Harrison and husband David of New Braunfels, TX and Crystal Meyers and husband Jeff of Midlothian, TX,; five great grandchildren, Hannah, Harper and Hadley Harrison and Hayden and Hope Meyers, two sisters; Virginia Settle and Betty Slaughter, one brother; Bedford Buckner and many nieces and nephews.
Herman is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret, his parents; E.E. and Iva Buckner, two sisters; Orell Radford and Patsy Buckner and a brother Ernest (Bud) Buckner.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful caregivers at the Beehive in Plainview,TX. and Open Heart Hospice in Amarillo, TX.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to your favorite charity.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
