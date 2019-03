Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Lee Williams. View Sign

Hubert Lee Williams, 76, of Kress, TX died on Monday, February 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Finney, Texas. Burial will follow in the Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Hubert Lee was born March 13, 1942 to John Wesley and Ardie Mae (Johnson) Williams in Paris, Texas where he grew up. He married Rosetta McCoy on July 7, 1960 in Paris. They moved to Plainview in 1960 and he farmed in the Claytonville community for many years. He loved to buy and scratch lottery tickets and working on cars.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Rosetta Williams of Kress, TX; his six children, Michael Williams and wife Donna of Amarillo, Wayne Williams and wife Patricia of Plainview, Loretta Sheppard of Lubbock, Lisa Ellis and husband Milton of Kress, Morris Williams of Kress, Clifford Williams and wife Mary of Plainview; his sister, Louise Neal of Paris; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

