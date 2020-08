Or Copy this URL to Share

Humberto "Bert" "Bamba" Ortiz, Jr., 79 of Plainview, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Rogers, Trinity Life Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

