Ignacio "Nacho" Camargo, 66 of Plainview passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Evan Weiss, Minister of 9th & Columbia Church of Christ officiating. Viewing will be held from 12 to 8 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home. Nacho was born on March 28, 1954 in McAllen, Texas to Domingo and Maria (Moreno) Camargo. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1973. He lived his life, full of energy up until the very last day he took his last breath. Nacho was the type to make a joke and bring people together by his humor and laughter. Although he knew his days with his family were limited, he lived his best life full force. He was an avid golfer, pool player, and all-around artist. Mr. Camargo retired from the Bill Wells Chevrolet house after 30 years+ of committed service. He was a skilled painter in the automobile industry. He loved his Tejano music while he was cooking out or even just sitting on his front porch as music brought him comfort. He will be greatly missed. Nacho is survived by one son, Ignacio Ray (Ashley) Camargo of Plainview; three daughters, Reba Arguelles of Midland, Cathy Gamboa of Houston and Jennifer Camargo and Venisi Faletau of Dallas; five brothers, Jessie, Joe and Domingo Camargo all of Plainview, Mario Camargo of Uvalde and Willie Camargo of Lubbock; three sisters, Mary Vasquez of Plainview, Chris Jimenez of Hale Center and Elvira Lainez of San Antonio and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Juan Hipolito Camargo and Eliseo Camargo; two nephews, Jose Luis Camargo and Domingo Camargo III and one niece, Christina Barela.

