Ignacio "Nacho" Camargo
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ignacio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ignacio "Nacho" Camargo, 66 of Plainview passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Evan Weiss, Minister of 9th & Columbia Church of Christ officiating. Viewing will be held from 12 to 8 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home. Nacho was born on March 28, 1954 in McAllen, Texas to Domingo and Maria (Moreno) Camargo. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1973. He lived his life, full of energy up until the very last day he took his last breath. Nacho was the type to make a joke and bring people together by his humor and laughter. Although he knew his days with his family were limited, he lived his best life full force. He was an avid golfer, pool player, and all-around artist. Mr. Camargo retired from the Bill Wells Chevrolet house after 30 years+ of committed service. He was a skilled painter in the automobile industry. He loved his Tejano music while he was cooking out or even just sitting on his front porch as music brought him comfort. He will be greatly missed. Nacho is survived by one son, Ignacio Ray (Ashley) Camargo of Plainview; three daughters, Reba Arguelles of Midland, Cathy Gamboa of Houston and Jennifer Camargo and Venisi Faletau of Dallas; five brothers, Jessie, Joe and Domingo Camargo all of Plainview, Mario Camargo of Uvalde and Willie Camargo of Lubbock; three sisters, Mary Vasquez of Plainview, Chris Jimenez of Hale Center and Elvira Lainez of San Antonio and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Juan Hipolito Camargo and Eliseo Camargo; two nephews, Jose Luis Camargo and Domingo Camargo III and one niece, Christina Barela.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview
206 W 8th St
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-5566
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved